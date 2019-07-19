Keke Palmer has apparently been doing so well as a fill-in co-host on Good Morning America’s ‘Strahan and Sara,’ that ABC is considering making her a permanent addition.
It’s unlikely that Palmer will replace Sara Haines, who is currently on maternity leave, but according to reports, Keke’s addition has been so overwhelmingly positive and the on-air chemistry between her and Michael Strahan is undeniable.
Go ahead and secure that bag KeKe!
Source: Love B Scott
Report: Keke Palmer Being Considered For Permanent Position on Good Morning America was originally published on 92q.com