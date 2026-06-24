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T.I. Explains His “Poor People Activity” Commit About VERZUZ

T.I. appeared on the Joe Budden Podcast and ruffled some feathers when he said he would not engage in a VERZUZ battle and that there was no money involved and said it was poor people activity.

Published on June 24, 2026

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T.I. appeared on the Joe Budden Podcast and ruffled some feathers when he said he would not engage in a VERZUZ battle and that there was no money involved and said it was poor people activity. T.I. later explains what he meant by the comment that had everyone stirred up.

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