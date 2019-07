It’ll be too hot go out this weekend so stay inside if you can!

The heat index could reach dangerously high levels in Richmond today and this weekend. The heat wave will impact most of central and eastern U.S. with a number of record highs likely. The actual high temperatures for the metro area today is 100-degress, however, the National Weather Service expects the index to rise to 107 by this afternoon. Tomorrow’s heat index could reach 111.