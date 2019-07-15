Jawad Abdu, Co-Founder Of The RVA League For Safer Streets, Dies

Jawad Abdu was about saving lives and healing communities. He was a foot soldier for the cause of keeping children in the city of Richmond safe in their homes, schools or at play.
Jawad Abdu and Paul Taylor created this program while in custody at Greensville Correctional Center. Abdu was released from the DOC three years ago and had been working on getting support for the program. He knocked on the right doors of Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham and Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody Jr, they both were interested and supported the effort promoting public safety with a goal to end violence in our city. They are promoting life-skills and values workshops. No gunshots!
RVA League for Safer Streets is on a mission to provide educational and organized recreational activities that enable Richmond’s young adults to engage in building life-enhancing skills and values.
Rest on Jawad ‘Scooter’ a true community servant!
