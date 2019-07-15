RPS Beautification Projects Continue This Summer

Richmond Public Schools Beautification projects continue this summer

Last year, Richmond Public Schools volunteers came into the schools to make bathroom repairs and plant flowers as part of RPS Shines project. According to 8News, more than one-thousand volunteers did upgrades to several schools. RPS Shines project is back for the second year and ten schools are slated to undergo repairs this summer, while seven will have murals painted by local artists.

