Taraji P. Henson Asks Celebs At Met Gala ' What Are We Doing?'

Bruce Glikas

Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson is known for speaking her mind. And she didn’t hold back on Monday night’s Met Gala, sponsored by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos.

Henson responded to a post by TikTok star and comedian Meredith Lynch, who said celebrities who attended shouldn’t wear ICE OUT pins, since Bezos is, as Lynch put it, “part of the reason why we’re in this f—- mess.” She added that while she recognizes that Bezos’ contribution goes to the Costume Institute, which is part of the Metropolitan Museum, it seemed hypocritical since his buddy, Donald Trump, has drastically cut arts funding.

In the comments, Henson said “👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾I am so confused by some ppl that are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING!?!?!?!”

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On an IG Story, Henson shared someone else’s post about how Amazon workers “face precarious conditions, low wages and high injury rates.” Henson then posted a caption, “Enjoy the MET.”

The 2026 theme was “Fashion Is Art,” with Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and longtime Vogue editor Anna Wintour as co-chairs. Beyoncé attended for the first time in a decade, accompanied by her husband, Jay-Z, and their daughter, Blue Ivy. Other celebrity couples included Ayesha and Steph Curry, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and Ciara and Russell Wilson.

Other Black celebrity attendees included Serena Williams, Russell Westbrook, Damson Idris, Doechii, Coco Jones, SZA, English singer Yseult, Misty Copeland, Zoe Kravitz, actress Chase Infiniti, Gayle King, Tessa Thompson, Angela Bassett, Teyana Taylor, Colman Domingo, Keke Palmer, Ayo Edebiri, Jaafar Jackson, Janelle Monae, WNBA stars Angel Reese and A’ja Wilson. Henson attended the gala last year, in 2015 and 2021.

Major white celebrities who attended included Anne Hathaway, who stars in The Devil Wears Prada 2, out now, along with Kidman, Margot Robbie, Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor, Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, NFL star Joe Burrow, designer Marc Jacobs, and Amanda Seyfried. Meryl Streep, who stars as the Anna Wintour-inspired magazine editor Miranda Priestly, did not attend.

Fans weighed in under Henson’s post, saying “That’s why we love you so much, sis!” one posted. Another said, ” knew you will never failed me Miss Henson. Love 💕 you forever !”

One poster agreed with Henson, stating, “By going, these people are telling us who they are; we should listen.”

Henson is currently on Broadway starring as Bertha in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone with Cedric The Entertainer. She was just nominated for a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award.

See how social media is reacting to Henson’s decision below.