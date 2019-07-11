New Show Based On NBA Star Kevin Durant Filming In Gilpin Court

Well, in case you did or did not notice film crews were in Richmond yesterday.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that production crews were set-up in Gilpin Court to work on a series that’s based on the life of NBA star Kevin Durant. The show is called Swagger and will be released through Apple’s streaming service.

A Walking Dead spinoff is also filming in the area this summer.

