New Show Based On NBA Star Kevin Durant Filming In Gilpin Court

Well, in case you did or did not notice film crews were in Richmond yesterday.
The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that production crews were set-up in Gilpin Court to work on a series that’s based on the life of NBA star Kevin Durant. The show is called Swagger and will be released through Apple’s streaming service.
A Walking Dead spinoff is also filming in the area this summer.
