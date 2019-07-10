The G-A Ended Without Votes On Gun Control Legislation

The special session of the Virginia General Assembly on gun control legislation is already over in Richmond.

Governor Ralph Northam called lawmakers back to the state Capitol after Virginia Beach city employee shot 12 people to death in May.

Both Republican-controlled chambers voted in under an hour on Tuesday to adjourn until November 18th without taking up any legislation. Armed militia members and gun control activists rallied outside the state Capitol building as lawmakers gathered for the special session.

