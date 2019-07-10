CLOSE
Wrong Deposit, Welfare Checks Bounced in Petersburg

Social Security Reform Becomes A Divisive Issue

Source: William Thomas Cain / Getty

An accounting glitch is the cause of the bounced welfare checks in Petersburg. A city official says the treasurer’s office accidentally deposited a check for over 500- thousand-dollars into the wrong account a week ago. Those looking for Social Services benefits ran into a problem when they tried getting their money. Replacement checks have been sent out.

check , clovia , lawrence , miss community , Petersburg

