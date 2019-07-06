After weeks of speculation, Kawhi Leonard made his free agency decision late Friday night (July 5), bypassing the opportunity to rejoin the Toronto Raptors and defend their newly won NBA title and instead signed not with the Los Angeles Lakers but the Los Angeles Clippers.

Not only that, the Clippers swung a trade that brought All-NBA talent Paul Geroge back to Southern California, establishing the most wide-open NBA season in recent memory.

Leonard will ink a 4-year deal worth $142 million. The Clippers traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari along with a ton of draft picks in order to create another dynamic duo out West.

Leonard’s decision not to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis , and the Los Angeles Lakers makes Staples Center home to the league’s most eye-catching rivalry, Lakers vs. Clippers. It remains to be seen what happens when the NBA season kicks off in October.

The NBA world of course was STUNNED at the news.

Don’t talk to me — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 6, 2019

Now that’s what I’m talking about!!!The NBA man!!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 6, 2019

That LAL vs. LAC rivalry gonna be 🔥🔥🔥 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 6, 2019

What it do babyyyyyy — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 6, 2019

Well that Kawhi Clippers situation escalated quickly with PG coming sheesh….. #KawhiWatch2019 — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) July 6, 2019

I love the nba! You can’t even make this up! Every game in the regular season is going to be a playoff game! — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) July 6, 2019

Wait whatttttt. This night just got even more crazy (wasn’t sure that was possible) PG and Kawhi to the Clips!? Wow. — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) July 6, 2019

LeBron & Anthony Davis after finding out that Kawhi & Paul George are going to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/tOxAvdgQAx — 3Points (@thethreepoints) July 6, 2019

Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard, Nab Paul George In Trade With OKC was originally published on theboxhouston.com

