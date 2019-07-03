CLOSE
Halle Of Chloe X Halle Tapped To Play Ariel In Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Film

Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Two

Source: Kelsey McNeal / Getty

Big things are happening for Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle! The singer/actress is set to play Ariel in the live-action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid!

It’s a brand new day under the sea for the Grammy-nominated singer who will be making her feature film debut alongside Melissa McCarthy in the film, directed by Rob Marshall.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance–plus a glorious singing voice–all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” Marshall said in a statement.

Bailey along with her sister Chloe was discovered by Beyoncé after the duo became popular singing covers and original songs on YouTube. The two are signed to the Houston legend’s Parkwood Entertainment label and both sisters star in the black-ish spinoff, grown-ish which airs on Freeform.

The 1989 original Little Mermaid is considered one of the all-time classic Disney films and follows a mermaid princess who dreams of becoming human after she falls in love with a human prince she met on land.

