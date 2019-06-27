CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Cause of Death for Toni Braxton’s Niece Revealed

33 reads
Leave a comment
Toni Braxton and SWV

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria

The cause of death for Toni Braxton’s niece has been announced.

According to the medical examiner’s office In Maryland, Lauren Braxton died of a heroin overdose and fentanyl intoxication. The manner in which she died is still unknown.

Lauren is the daughter of Michael Conrad Braxton Jr.. At the time of her death back in April, the Braxton family released a statement asking for privacy as they mourn her loss.

There’s no word on how Lauren acquired the drugs in the first place. In December 2018, Maryland state leaders launched an initiative to combat the alarming increase of fentanyl overdoses by slapping drug dealers with longer sentences and no parole.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more powerful than heroin, was responsible for more than 1,400 deaths in Maryland last year.  That number is expected to rise.

Lauren Braxton was 24.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Cause of Death for Toni Braxton’s Niece Revealed was originally published on Magicbaltimore.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close