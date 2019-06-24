Cardi B Wins Album Of The Year At BET Awards

Last night the winning continued for Cardi B when she won album of the year at the BET Awards. She accepted the award in a lime green dress and reminded everyone her album was 3x platinum and that “numbers don’t lie” before thanking those that helped her on the album.

Cardi was up for seven awards and even performed with her husband Offset to open the show. What do you think it is that draws so many people to Cardi?

