HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rita Ora Gets Ruffled On The Red Carpet

Singer Rita Ora stepped out in ruffled bliss during the Love on the Rocks de Grisogono Jewelry Party in Cannes this week sporting an original Ulyana Sergeenko dress from the Summer 2017 Couture collection.

De Grisogono - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Venturelli / Getty

With a mid-thigh length, the dress featured deep ruffles from the waist down. From the waist up, sheer material covered Rita’s front torso while the strapless design came with ruffles on the shoulders, all in a deep navy blue hue. The sleeves featured sheer material as well.

De Grisogono - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Venturelli / Getty

Up close, Rita featured some hot jewelry of her own, as well as makeup that complimented her dress in true fashion. I’m loving her denim, smokey eye!

De Grisogono - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Venturelli / Getty

Let us know, jury – is Rita’s dress HAUTE or NAUGHT? Vote now!

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rita Ora Gets Ruffled On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
