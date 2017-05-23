CLOSE
Watch: The Pros & Cons Of School Choice

Professor Christopher Emdin explains both sides of this hot-button issue.

School choice is one of the hot-button issues of the day that touches the lives of many families. Columbia University Professor Christopher Emdin clears up the complexities surrounding school choice by examining the debate from both sides in an illuminating video.

Dr. Emdin is an associate professor in the Department of Mathematics, Science and Technology at Teachers College, Columbia University, where he also serves as director of science education at the Center for Health Equity and Urban Science Education.

