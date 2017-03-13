Millenial Money: The Importance Of Financial Literacy

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

76 percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Yes, 76 percent. That’s more than half of the US population that constantly live in financial restraint. Now we all know life is very unpredictable and being at a financial disadvantage can happen at any time but the key is to be proactive. My name is

My name is Daeryn and I am a 23-year-old who is currently learning to be proactive versus reactive. I often find bills, school expenses, household necessities and everyday want can drain my pockets. Personally, I was starting to get fed up with working 2 jobs just to pay bills every month.

As I began to understand the true meaning of finances and the importance of a budget, I had a real epiphany. An epiphany can be defined as a sudden realization that allows a problem or situation to be understood from a new perspective…Now just let that sink in.

My goal of this blog is to help others understand exactly what financial literacy is and why it is so vital to have. According to Theodore R. Daniels in his article titled; The Debt We Owe: Promoting Financial Literacy among Minority Groups, he stated that financial literacy can only be accomplished by seeking the right information, soaking in all tips from financial advisors, and then putting forth the actions to develop skills and confidence for financial opportunities and risk.

Recent studies have shown that the need for financial literacy in minority communities is mind boggling. The majority of African Americans lack a real understanding of personal money management. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. conducted a survey and concluded that 55 percent of African Americans are unbanked or underbanked, which means they either don’t have a bank account at all or they don’t have the proper kind of bank account.

I want to help my readers develop their own personal budget and create a new way of life for themselves. Please don’t be mistaken, I’m not promising instant cash out but I am promising financial freedom. I am on this journey right alongside all of my readers. We’re not only going to develop a budget that works for us but also gains the necessary tools that will lead to a lifetime of professional and financial well-being. So if you’re ready for a true epiphany, this is the read for you!

