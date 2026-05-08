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Fresh Releases from Chris Brown and T.I.

New Music Friday: Chris Brown, T.I. Drop Fresh Tunes

Published on May 8, 2026

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This week’s New Music Friday features new drops from legacy artists like Chris Brown, T.I., and Teyana Taylor. Chris Brown’s twelfth studio album, “Brown,” showcases his polished blend of R&B, pop, and melodic hip-hop with features from various artists. T.I. teams up with Pharrell for the single “Mr. Him,” giving fans a taste of his upcoming album, “Kill the King.” Teyana Taylor returns with “Bed of Roses” featuring Wale, blending sensual vocals with emotional storytelling. The releases offer a mix of stadium-ready R&B, motivational rhymes, and soulful late-night vibes to kick off the weekend.

Fresh Releases from Chris Brown and T.I. was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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