CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Joni Sledge, Founding Member Of Sister Sledge Found Dead In Her Home

0 reads
Leave a comment
Joni Sledge

Source: Andreas Rentz / Getty

Follow Majic 102.3 On Twitter:

Joni Sledge of the R&B/Disco singing group Sister Sledge passed away at home in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Joni along with her sisters Kim, Debbie and Kathy formed Sister Sledge in 1971. The four went on to create some of disco’s most celebrate songs such hits as “We Are Family” and “He’s the Greatest Dancer.”  “We Are Family,” released in 1979 was nominated for a Grammy award and  peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

In a statement the Joni’s family said “Yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. Pray for us as we weep for the loss of our sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin Joni Sledge. We thank you for privacy as we hurt for her presence, but also for embracing her radiance and the sincerity with which she loved life.”

Joni Sledge was only 60 years old.

Source: Billboard Magazine
Also Read:
Actor Bill Paxton Dead At 61
Hollywood Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dies

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

11 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

Joni Sledge, Founding Member Of Sister Sledge Found Dead In Her Home was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Joni Sledge , Sister Sledge

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close