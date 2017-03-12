Follow Majic 102.3 On Twitter: Follow @mymajic1023

Joni Sledge of the R&B/Disco singing group Sister Sledge passed away at home in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Joni along with her sisters Kim, Debbie and Kathy formed Sister Sledge in 1971. The four went on to create some of disco’s most celebrate songs such hits as “We Are Family” and “He’s the Greatest Dancer.” “We Are Family,” released in 1979 was nominated for a Grammy award and peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

In a statement the Joni’s family said “Yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. Pray for us as we weep for the loss of our sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin Joni Sledge. We thank you for privacy as we hurt for her presence, but also for embracing her radiance and the sincerity with which she loved life.”

Joni Sledge was only 60 years old.

Joni Sledge, Founding Member Of Sister Sledge Found Dead In Her Home was originally published on mymajicdc.com