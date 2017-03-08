CLOSE
Chance The Rapper Donates $1 Million To Chicago’s Public School System

Chance The Rapper Holds A Press Conference In Support Of Chicago Schools

Chancelor Johnathan Bennett a.k.a. Chance the Rapper has donated $1 million to Chicago’s public school system to support the arts and after-school programming. In a news conference at Westcott Elementary School blocks away from where he grew up, he stated:

“I’m honored to make this donation to Chicago Public Schools Foundation and help cultivate Chicago creative minds. I’m committed to helping Chicago’s children have quality learning experiences that include the arts.”

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Chance the Rapper is an independent artist who has turned down multi-million dollar deals to remain independent and control his product. He is the recipient of three Grammy’s for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album.

