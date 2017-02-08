CLOSE
The Sickle Cell Warriors Want You To Give Blood!

Sickle Cell Warriors

Source: Radio One Richmond

Noah and Gabriel Cypress, aka The Sickle Cell Warriors, dropped by the Radio One Richmond studios to talk with Community Clovia and to issue a special request. They would like African Americans to GIVE BLOOD!

Studies show that in the United States 98% of all sickle cell patients are of African American decent, but less than 1% of blood donations are from African Americans.

According to the VCU Sickle Cell Disease Program, pain crisis, a symptom of sickle cell anemia, can be treated by blood transfusions. Another complication of the disease is that patients, like Noah and Gabrielle, are susceptible to strokes. However, blood transfusions can help decrease this risk. Donating blood is essential to sickle cell patients because it helps to improve their quality of life.

This Black History Month honor Dr. Charles Drew, the African American surgeon who pioneered methods of storing blood plasma for transfusion and organized the first large-scale blood bank in the U.S., by donating blood.

Sickle Cell Warriors

Source: Radio One Richmond

Join The Sickle Cell Warriors at the Give Back to Black Blood Drive this President’s Day, Monday, February 20th at Trinity Family Life Center. Enjoy free food and prizes while honoring Black History Month and promoting Sickle Cell awareness! Blood donations will be taken from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

