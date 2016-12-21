CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Listen: Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) & Ferrari Sheppard – ‘December 99th’

After some delay, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) and Chicago-based artist Ferrari Sheppard have released their debut LP.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Public School And The Confidante Present WNL Radio

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

After some delay, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) and Chicago-based artist Ferrari Sheppard — aka Dec 99th — have released their debut LP, December 99th. The duo released a handful of singles over the course of 2016. Today you can finally stream their entire project via TIDAL. Non-subscribers can listen to “Blade in the Pocket.”

The album is produced by Sheppard and features “Seaside Panic Room,” “Local Time,” and “N.A.W.” — all released earlier this year. Bey also announced that he would be retiring from music earlier this year, though there was some speculation as to whether or not he’d follow through.

On Thursday, December 22, TIDAL will exclusively livestream one of his final sold out performances. The show takes place at 8 p.m ET at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater and will feature special guests.

Revisit “Local Time” below, then head over to TIDAL to hear the full project.

SOURCE: TIDAL

Listen: Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) & Ferrari Sheppard – ‘December 99th’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

December 99th , Ferrari Sheppard , Yasiin Bey

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close