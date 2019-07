Craig Sager, the longtime Turner Sports sideline reporter best known for his colorful suits has passed away after battling acute myeloid leukemia. Sager was 65.

Sager was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2014 and had been battling the disease, going through chemotherapy while still showing up for work…when he could. R.I.P..

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: