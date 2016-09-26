Legendary Golfer Arnold Palmer Passes Away At 87

On Sunday, legendary golfer Arnold Palmer passed away at the age of 87.

His longtime spokesman and friend, Doc Giffin, revealed the heartbreaking news.

“I’m just so heartbroken about it. As much as Arnold Palmer meant to the world, he meant that much and more to me,” Giffin said.

Longtime agent Alastair Johnston confirms he died of complications from heart problems after being admitted to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian on Thursday for some cardiovascular work. His heart then began to weaken over the following days.

Palmer’s professional golfing career spanned over five decades and earned him five major championships.

The United States Golf Association released a statement regarding Palmer’s death and the influence he’s had on the sport that will touch many generations to come.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Arnold Palmer, golf’s greatest ambassador. Arnold Palmer will always be a champion, in every sense of the word. He inspired generations to love golf by sharing his competitive spirit, displaying sportsmanship, caring for golfers and golf fans and serving as a lifelong ambassador for the sport. Our stories of him not only fill the pages of golf’s history books and the walls of the museum but also our own personal golf memories. The game is indeed better because of him and, in so many ways, will never be the same.”

President Obama even reacted to Palmer’s death with a tweet:

Here's to The King who was as extraordinary on the links as he was generous to others. Thanks for the memories, Arnold. pic.twitter.com/UlyfpIBOL2 — President Obama (@POTUS) September 26, 2016

Details on his funeral and memorial service have yet to be announced.

