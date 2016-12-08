CLOSE
Matt Barnes & DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Sued Following Nightclub Fight

The NBA stars were reportedly hit with a lawsuit following a NYC nightclub fight during which Matt Barnes allegedly choked a woman.

Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings

Source: Rocky Widner / Getty

Following a NYC nightclub fight during which Matt Barnes allegedly attacked a woman, the NBA star — along with DeMarcus Cousins — has reportedly been sued.

According to TMZ, a lawsuit filed in NYC shows Jasmine Besiso and Myrone Powell claiming they were “innocently hanging out” before Barnes allegedly approached Besiso and “began to choke her.”

From TMZ:

In the suit, Powell says he saw the attack and tried to intervene but that’s when Cousins stepped in and punched him in the face. 

At that point, Barnes allegedly released Jasmine’s neck and elbowed her in the face — knocking her unconscious. Myrone claims he was taken to the ground and Barnes and Cousins proceeded to kick and punch him in the head and body. 

The NYPD was called to the scene but Barnes and Cousins had left by the time they arrived. 

A rep for the alleged victims calls the incident a ‘vicious and unprovoked attack’ And says Cousins’ initial blow was a ‘blindside punch.’

The rep also says the two were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where they were treated for ‘serious injuries.’”

Barnes’ rep previously told TMZ that he and Cousins were actually the ones who were attacked following an “accidental bump” in VIP.

Watch Barnes and Cousins tell their side of the story here.

SOURCE: TMZ

Matt Barnes & DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Sued Following Nightclub Fight was originally published on theurbandaily.com

demarcus cousins , Matt Barnes

