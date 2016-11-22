CLOSE
Barbershop Talk: Finding Solutions To The Heroin Epidemic

Over 2.5 million Americans suffer from opioid use disorder, which contributed to over 28,000 overdose deaths in 2014.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH) 

In Richmond, Virginia the use of opioids, in particular heroin, threatens our homes and communities on a daily basis. As awareness builds, many are left struggling to find a solution. Listen Up Barbershop Talks has become a catalyst for just that.

For an hour and a half Barbershop Talks, sponsored by the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority, sets the table for open conversation with African-American men to discuss the truth about the heroin epidemic. Participants speak candidly about their struggles with addiction. They fill the room with vivid illustrations about what led them to the drug and what steps they’ve taken to overcome it.

Hosted by former heroin user Jerry Lee – who spent 23 years in prison for his substance use disorder, Ellery Lundy of the Broken Men Foundation, and Clovia Lawrence of Rolling for Freedom, Project Give Back, and Radio One Richmond, the night focuses on how we can bring our communities out of crisis.

Our first Barbershop Talk introduced the world of heroine addiction from the user’s perspective. Followed by a session the next month that focused on “Changing the Narrative.”

Barbershop Talks: The Heroin Epidemic – October 28

Barbershop Talks: Changing the Narrative – November 18

Barbershop Talks: 2016 Finale Prt. 1 – December 16

Barbershop Talks: 2016 Finale Prt. 2 – December 16

Snapshots In Ferguson: Waiting For Justice
