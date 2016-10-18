CLOSE
Watch Stephen Colbert Help President Obama Update His Resume

Stephen Colbert decided to help his friend by preparing him for what's next.

If you haven’t heard, President Obama will be out of a job come January and Stephen Colbert decided to help his friend by preparing him for what’s next.

In a hilarious skit from Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host plays Randy, who wants Obama to be realistic when it comes to career prospects. Randy peers over Obama’s resume and hilariously asks why it doesn’t say where he was born.

Randy then asks about his reasons for leaving his last job and why he hadn’t been promoted over the past eight years. “Honestly there wasn’t a lot of room for advancement in my last job,” Obama deadpanned. “The only one with a more powerful position was my wife.”

When Obama was given more room to speak, he explained how important it is for the young people in America to vote so that the hard work he’s done over the past 8 years doesn’t go to waste.

The mock interview ended with Colbert (or Randy) pointing out he couldn’t officially endorse a candidate since they were on network television. Instead, he asked Obama about his choice of snacks: “Would you care for an extra fiber nutrient bar, which has traveled to more than 100 countries, or this shriveled tangerine covered in Golden Retriever hair, filled with bile that I wouldn’t leave alone with the woman I love?”

Of course, Obama chose the extra fiber nutrient bar.

Watch the skit up top.

