Netflix Reportedly Paid $40 Million For Two Chris Rock Stand-Up Specials

Chris Rock should be laughing all the way to the bank today because he just broke an impressive financial record with Netflix—and audiences will reap the benefits with endless bouts of laughter. It may be hard to believe, but it’s been eight long years since Rock did stand-up comedy. Yet with the help of a $40 million deal with Netflix, he is set to return to the stage in top form.

You read that right. Chris Rock has signed a deal with Netflix that will net him a massive $40 million payday for two forthcoming stand-up comedy specials. This figure doubles what other comedians have been given in the past and positions Rock back to where he shines the most, putting a comedic spin on everything from pop culture and politics to race relations and relationships in front of a live audience. The Hollywood Reporter has further details about Rock’s Netflix deal, including when it’s expected to be released.

The first Rock show will tape in 2017 and follow a new world tour that is currently being planned. It’s unclear when either that first show will air or when the second will tape and be rolled out. Given Rock’s recent Emmy nomination for directing HBO’s Schumer special, the deal at Netflix should be considered a big win for the streaming giant, which landed the in-demand comedian’s specials following a multiple-network bidding war.

“Chris Rock is a beloved actor and director, and his remarkable stand-up makes him comic royalty. There is no one like him, and Netflix offers the global platform and creative freedom that will serve as a perfect home for someone with his incredible talent,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

Rock released an official statement about the deal, stating “I’m very excited to be working with Ted and Lisa and all the good people at Netflix. I can’t wait to get back on stage,” he said.

