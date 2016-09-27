Friend Of Jose Fernandez Sent Eerie Text Messages Before Fatal Boat Crash

As the baseball world continues to mourn the loss of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, more details have surfaced about what happened in the hours leading up to his death.
According to TMZ, the 24-year-old was spotted at a popular Miami waterfront bar at around 2 a.m.
Fernandez reportedly tried to recruit some of his teammates to join him on the boat ride. One of them was outfielder Marcell Ozuna.
“That night I told him, ‘Don’t go out,’” Ozuna told the Miami Herald. “Everybody knew he was crazy about that boat and loved being out on the water. I told him I couldn’t go out that night because I had the kids and my wife waiting for me.”
Other than Ozuna, Will Bernal, who describes himself as a “Miami socialite,” posted a screenshot of a text message conversation he sent to Eduardo Rivero, a good friend who was on the boat alongside Emilio Macias and Fernandez.
The texts reveal Fernandez’s pals were on the boat with him to console the athlete.
The eerie conversation shows Bernal’s last exchange with Macias reading, “Trust me it’s not my time yet.” Macias would later die in the boat crash as well.
Our last phone conversation and text messages last night. I feel sick to my stomach. Everyone is talking about Jose Fernandez but you died trying to be there for him and be a good friend. This doesn't sit with me well. I write this with the heaviest heart I've ever had. I just lost Tony and now I lost another best friend. I can't get over this nightmare. I already miss you and our daily conversations. You died being a great friend. You went to be with Jose and help him when he called you. I tried so hard to tell you not to go out on that boat. It didn't feel right and we both knew it. I'm choking on tears writing this, you don't deserve this. We were just talking about life at the Marlins game and how precious it is. I can't believe you are gone. The pain I have is unexplainable. I feel guilty that I didn't do a better job of trying to convince you not get on that boat. You told me just so I know in case something happens. You had a gut feeling and that is killing me. I love you bro, you'll always be the little brother I never had. I'm in shock, I'm still waiting for you to call me or txt me. We were so excited to celebrate your birthday in Vegas. You were loved by many and I'll do my best to stay involved with them. Lauren and I will keep you in our prayers. Rest In Peace brother. Love you little bro Eddy Rivero @e_greeneyes #rip #mybrotherfromanothermother
“I told him I didn’t want him to go out on the boat and to be careful,” Bernal later told CBS Miami. “I didn’t have a good feeling. It’s too dark at night.”
