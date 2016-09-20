Florida A&M University’s Marching Band Covers Kanye West’s “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1”

The marching band culture at any big football college is always top-notch, and Florida A&M University didn’t disappoint.

At Saturday’s game against Tuskegee University, FAMU’s marching band played a rendition of Kanye West‘s “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” Though the song has undergone plenty of changes since ‘Ye keeps updating The Life of Pablo, this one definitely stands on its own. The horns come in blaring as the imitate Kid Cudi‘s short (but welcomed) verse on the track.

Marching bands have been doing a bunch of dope covers since the college football season started a few weeks ago. Norfolk State University’s marching band recently played the same song during their Family and Friends day.

But earlier this month, Baton Rouge’s Southern University and A&M College band, The Human Jukebox, turned up the entire arena when they played a cover of Drake‘s “Controlla.”

One of the best songs Southern University covered during the 2015 season was, of course, Future‘s March Madness.

How long before we get some classic hip-hop covers from some of these college marching bands? Meek Mill‘s “Intro” would ring off in any stadium.

