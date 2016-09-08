CLOSE
Kanye West Confirms Collaborative Album With Drake

While a release date has yet to be mentioned, expect the hype for the collaborative album to be through the roof.

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

As if their “Calabasas is the New Abu Dhabi” billboard wasn’t a big enough hint, Kanye West confirmed he and Drake have a collaborative album on the way.

On the eve of his Yeezy Season 4 unveiling in NYC, the “Fade” star took the time to speak to Vogue about the collection and what he hopes to accomplish with Adidas going forward.

On the music tip, he said, “We’re just working on music, working on a bunch of music together, just having fun going into the studio. We’re working on an album, so there’s some exciting things coming up soon.”

The aforementioned billboard is on display in Los Angeles, stamped with the G.O.O.D. Music angel and OVO’s owl showing the camaraderie between the two camps.

Neither of the rap superstars are strangers to joint projects, with Kanye going bar for bar with Jay Z on Watch the Throne and Drizzy being taken into Future‘s hazy world on What a Time to be Alive.

While a release date has yet to be mentioned, expect the hype for the collaborative album to be through the roof.

SOURCE: Vogue

Kanye West Confirms Collaborative Album With Drake was originally published on theurbandaily.com

drake , Kanye West

