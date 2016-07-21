Odell Beckham Jr. Talks To GQ About House Sitting For Drake, His Rivalry With Josh Norman, & Khloe Kardashian Rumors

Odell Beckham Jr.‘s feud with now-Redskins cornerback Josh Norman seems to far from over.

In a new interview with GQ, Odell spoke about his on-field battle this past season, saying he’s part of the reason Josh has become so famous.

Since Josh signed a $75 million contract with the Redskins, it guarantees him two matches against its rival and Odell’s team, the New York Giants. Odell is positive the 28-year-old made the move just because of him

“I’m sure … Yeah. For sure. I mean, it’s a smart business move for him. It goes back to what I was saying. If I wasn’t playing him twice a year, maybe people wouldn’t bring it up as much,” Beckham says. “But now it’ll be a lot more media attention for him, attention that I don’t really look for, attention that I don’t need. The reason that he’s become so relevant is because of me.”

Odell knows his dust-ups on the field with Josh have tarnished his image but he’d do it all over again, saying, “If I didn’t ﬁght back, it would be looked upon as … words that probably shouldn’t go in this article, you know what I mean?” The 23-year-old also spoke about spending much of the off-season house sitting for Drake‘s “YOLO” mansion in Calabasas, California. It helped him realize that he’s got a lot of work to do before he reaches the 6 God’s level of fame and success. “His house,” Odell says, “can’t be messed with. Right now, we’re on two different levels.” He’s also learned from Drake that you’ve gotta be careful who you bring along with you on the journey to the top, noting how easy it is for the rapper to cut off people in his life who don’t really matter. “I’ve made mistakes,” he admits. “Like bringing people to your level who don’t deserve to be there. They’re trying to bite off your so-called fame, make a name off of you. I think I did a lot of that — allowed people to be relevant in my life who really aren’t relevant to me at all.” The Giants player’s summer wasn’t just about sitting poolside at the “One Dance” star’s crib, it was also filled with parties and rumors about him dating Khloe Kardashian. Photos surfaced in May of the two sharing some personal space while at the YOLO estate. So obviously the two were dating, right? Wrong. The leaked photos did however ruin things with the girl he was seeing at the time. “Things go like that,” he says remorsefully, “and then some other girl that I may have been talking to hears about it, and now it’s more drama, more commotion in my life. And I’m sitting here trying to explain my situation to somebody, and it’s really not even a situation.” Check out the rest of Odell’s interview with GQ here, and peep Matt Damon‘s August cover below.

IMAGE CREDIT: Kai Z Feng for GQ, Twitter

SEE MORE:

Is Khloe Kardashian Dating Odell Beckham Jr.?

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Kobe Bryant For “Inspiring Him To Be A Legend”

Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals He’s Been Living With Drake While He Finishes “Views From The 6”

Odell Beckham Jr. Talks To GQ About House Sitting For Drake, His Rivalry With Josh Norman, & Khloe Kardashian Rumors was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: