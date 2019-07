Ex-olympic star Oscar Pistorius will no longer be on house arrest after being sentenced to six years in prison for the 2013 killing of his then girlfriend and South African model Reeva Steenkamp. After the sentence was read, Pistorius was taken straight to jail.

Pistorius has two weeks to file an appeal but does not seem to be moving in that direction. Pistorius was facing 15 years max.

See story here

