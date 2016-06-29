CLOSE
News One
Home

Chicago Education Nonprofit Wins Global Fellowship For Holistic Program

PilotEd takes a holistic approach to educating minority students while connecting with the community.

The head of a Chicago-based education nonprofit is among 33 social innovators to win a 2016 Echoing Green fellowship.

Jacob Allen, co-founder and chief executive of pilotED, was selected from a pool of more than 2,000 applicants from 120 countries, according to a statement.

These social entrepreneurs are addressing many of the world’s most daunting challenges, such as global warming, racism, and water scarcity. Each fellow will receive up to $90,000 in seed money and gain access to a global network of funders.

“As an institution that sees entrepreneurship as a means to disrupt narratives and create pathways for social change, Echoing Green is so inspired by the talent and vision held by each member of the 2016 class,” said Echoing Green President Cheryl L. Dorsey in a statement.

PilotEd, launched in 2013, offers a unique curriculum to Black and Latino students from low and moderate-income families.

Allen told DNA Info that the school’s approach is to intersect the standard curriculum with lessons that the students can relate to, such as mapping out the number of gangs in their neighborhood, or comparing the chemical elements in blond hair to curly black hair.

The former Teach for America educator explained the approach to DNA Info:

“We’re making everyday issues that our students experience a part of the learning experience. The first thing that happened was that students were engaged more, because they weren’t reading about White blond-hair, blue-eyed individuals. They were actually reading and learning about themselves. Number two, it turned from ‘I am the problem or the victim’ to ‘I am a part of the solution.’”

Allen explained to the Daily Whale, a Chicago-based information site for the business and government sectors, that pilotEd also offers services and programs to the community.

What’s also unique is that the school devotes 25 percent of class time to talk about what success looks like. PilotED helps its students “get in the shoes” of successful people in the community.

“By giving them role models, community engagement opportunities, and embracing a healthy self-image narrative, our students see what it takes to succeed, and can emulate those behaviors,” Allen told the Daily Whale.

Allen plans to use the Echoing Green funding to develop pilotED’s training center and training manual for teachers. A portion will also go toward funding its community outreach activities — from distributing food to helping people “keep their lights on,” according to DNA Info.

SOURCE: Echoing Green, DNA Info, Daily Whale | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE ALSO:

Oakland Schools Teach Manhood Courses To Black Boys

How The Community Model Saved A Failing School

Chicago Education Nonprofit Wins Global Fellowship For Holistic Program was originally published on newsone.com

Chicago , education , Jacob Allen , pilotEd

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 3 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 4 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 11 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 12 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close