Hall of Fame women’s coach Pat Summit, a pioneer in sports history has died at the age of 64. Summit has battled dementia since being diagnosed at the age of 59 which caused her to step down as coach one year later.

Summit led the Tennessee Lady Vols to 1,098 victories…the most in Division I college basketball history by a man or woman. R.I.P. to the greatest to ever do it, Pat Summit!!!

See story here