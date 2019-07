Kanye West has once again kept his name fresh in the media with controversy…..this time with his video to “Famous” which includes wax figures in the bed together including the likes of Taylor Swift, Donald Trump and Ray J..

Oh yeah, Ray J. and his manager weren’t feeling it at all. By the way, Ray J.’s manager Wack 100 is the same guy who knocked out rapper Stitches during his beef with The Game. This could get interesting.