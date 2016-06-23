CLOSE
Homepage Lead
Home

Breaking: Baltimore Police Van Driver “Not Guilty” In Death Of Freddie Gray

Criminal Charges Announced Against Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray's Death

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

Officer Caesar Gooding, the driver of the police van involved in the death of Freddie Gray, has been acquitted of all charges in his death!!!

Baltimore police officer Caesar Goodson Jr.

Freddie Gray was arrested and placed in the police van without being secured which led to him being thrown around in the vehicle while traveling….eventually causing his death during a rapid stop.

Freddie Gray

Source: Freddie Gray Twitter / Freddie Gray

Gooding was charged with the more serious crimes than the other officers because he was accused of putting Gray through a “rough ride.”

See story here

 

Breaking: Police Van Driver "Not Guilty" In Death Of Freddie Gray

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 5 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 5 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 11 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 13 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 13 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 23 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close