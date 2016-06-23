Breaking: Baltimore Police Van Driver “Not Guilty” In Death Of Freddie Gray

Officer Caesar Gooding, the driver of the police van involved in the death of Freddie Gray, has been acquitted of all charges in his death!!!

Freddie Gray was arrested and placed in the police van without being secured which led to him being thrown around in the vehicle while traveling….eventually causing his death during a rapid stop.

Gooding was charged with the more serious crimes than the other officers because he was accused of putting Gray through a “rough ride.”

