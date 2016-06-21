CLOSE
LeBron James Jr. Is Already Getting Scholarship Offers

Kentucky and Duke have already noticed the 11-year-old's b-ball skills.

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Like father, like son.

By now we’ve all seen LeBron James Jr. running up and down the court of his elementary school just destroying the competition. And by the looks of it, colleges are starting to take notice, too.

The kid, who is just 11 years old, can obviously ball.

ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst reported Monday that LeBron Jr. has “standing scholarship offers” from the Duke Blue Devils and Kentucky Wildcats.

In February 2015, Senior also confirmed that his son already held a few offers.

“Yeah, he’s already got some offers from colleges,” LeBron Sr. said. “It’s pretty crazy. It should be a violation. You shouldn’t be recruiting 10-year-old kids.”

The proud father watched his son show out just a few months ago:

If LeBron Jr. can keep up the good work, there’s no telling how many rings the James family may have in the future.

SOURCE: USA Today | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube

LeBron James Jr. Is Already Getting Scholarship Offers was originally published on theurbandaily.com

lebron james , Lebron James Jr.

