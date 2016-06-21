LeBron James Jr. Is Already Getting Scholarship Offers

Like father, like son.

By now we’ve all seen LeBron James Jr. running up and down the court of his elementary school just destroying the competition. And by the looks of it, colleges are starting to take notice, too.

The kid, who is just 11 years old, can obviously ball.

ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst reported Monday that LeBron Jr. has “standing scholarship offers” from the Duke Blue Devils and Kentucky Wildcats.

In February 2015, Senior also confirmed that his son already held a few offers.

“Yeah, he’s already got some offers from colleges,” LeBron Sr. said. “It’s pretty crazy. It should be a violation. You shouldn’t be recruiting 10-year-old kids.”

The proud father watched his son show out just a few months ago:

If LeBron Jr. can keep up the good work, there’s no telling how many rings the James family may have in the future.

SOURCE: USA Today | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: YouTube

