Kimbo Slice Dead At Age 42!!! (Explicit Language)

Kimbo Slice (Kevin Ferguson), who will fight in the main event of the first mixed martial arts card

Source: Mel Melcon / Getty

Bellator MMA fighter Kimbo Slice has passed away at the age of 42 in Florida after being hospitalized early Monday morning.

Kevin Ferguson a.k.a. Kimbo slice gained notoriety from youtube videos as a backyard fighter back in 2003 which led to his explosive presence in the Bellator MMA arena.

The CEO of Bellator MMA stated, “We are all shocked and saddened by the devastating untimely loss of Kimbo Slice, a beloved member of the Bellator family, one of the most popular MMA fighters ever, Kimbo was a charismatic, larger-than-life personality that transcended the sport.”

Kimbo Slice Dead At Age 42!!!

Photos
