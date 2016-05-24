Raptors Defeat The Cavaliers Again, Leaves Everyone Shocked

The Cleveland Cavaliers were undefeated in the playoffs leading into the Eastern Conference Finals and looked to stay that way by defeating the Raptors in the first two games by an average of 20 points.

The Cavaliers were poised to take out the Lakers playoff record of 11-0 when the Raptors played dream snatcher and stomped LeBron James and his team in Game 3. Last night, Game 4 was more of the same as the Raptors won again and tied the series leaving everyone scratching their heads.

Kyle Lowry scored 35 points and DeMar DeRozan had 32 as the Toronto Raptors evened the Eastern Conference Finals by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-99 in Game 4 on Monday night.

