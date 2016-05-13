CLOSE
Donald Trump Still Refuses To Release His Tax Records Or Rate!!!

Republican Presidential Candidates Debate In Miami Area

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Republican front-runner Donald Trump is still declining to release his tax records while usling the lame excuse of an on-going audit. Even the IRS has stated that an audit has nothing to do with him releasing his tax records to the public.

Anyone running for the office of President of the United States has to show his financial records to the public…and the public has the right to know before they make the decision to vote you in office.

During a heated interview with GMA’s George Stephanopoulos, Trump was asked to reveal his tax rate that he pays and Trump simply stated “It’s none of your busness.”

Seems like Trump is hiding something that could turn off the American people when it’s time to vote but actually, the American people should be turned off to anyone who doesn’t reveal what is owed to them anyway….and that’s full disclosure and honesty.

