Charleston Church Draws Anger Over Donation Amounts To Victims’ Families

Charleston Marks One Month Anniversary Of Church Shootings

Source: John Moore / Getty

Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. was the scene of the tragedy which saw nine African-American and was the receiver of large donations in the name of that tragedy to the tune of $3.3 million.

Most thought that the donations would all go to the families of the nine victims but the church didn’t agree. $1.8 million was allocated to church expenses, memorial and scholarship funds.

Only $280 thousand was to be allocated to the victim’s families but the church decided to add $1 million to that total.

Emanuel AME Church’s Resilient Rise After Their Horrific Loss
