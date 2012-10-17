CLOSE
Breaking: George Zimmerman Trial Set For June 10, 2013

THe date has been and George Zimmerman will go to trial on June 10, 2013, for the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

The trial date was set Wednesday during a docket sounding with Judge Debra Nelson and only lasted about 10 minutes. Zimmerman was not present but, his lawyer said he and his wife were in hiding and quoted “I think June 10th is a good target date. It’s what, seven or eight months off? Gives us some time to get ready and if the discovery goes the way it should, if we are not stalled in getting our discovery, then we’ll be ready for June.”

