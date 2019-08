Kirk Franklin has released the official music video for his hit single “I Smile,” and you’ve come to the right place to get an exclusive look at the production. The video includes cameos from Mary Mary, Jill Scott, Donnie McClurkin, Terry Vaughn, Kirk’s wife Tammy and more

KissRichmond.com presents the the world premiere of Kirk Franklin’s “I Smile,” from his latest album Hello Fear. Check out the video below!

