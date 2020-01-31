Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes!

And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South.

From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Black Girls Rock! Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

2. Missy Elliott The “Work It” rapper, born Melissa Arnette Elliott in the Virginia city of Portsmouth in 1971, and has gone on to become, according to Nielsen, the bestselling female rap album artist of all time. Werk!

3. Former First Lady Michelle Obama The first Black First Lady to live in this nation’s White House has been the country’s epitome of class, intelligence and beauty! She was also the most educated FLOTUS in American history, having graduated from Princeton and Harvard .Give her statue STAT!

4. Congresswoman Maxine Waters This California Democratic Congresswoman does more than help us “Reclaim our Time.” Yes, she has questioned #45 and his nonsense, but she also been an avid civil rights supporter and has had our back from the very beginning!

5. Harriet Tubman Freedom fighter, Union spy and American abolitionist, Harriet Tubman freed almost 70 enslaved Blacks during her reign as guiding our ancestors to the “Promised Land.” The icon will also be the face of the new $20 bill in 2020. We salute you!

6. Viola Davis One of the most celebrated and prolific Black actresses of our generation, Oscar, Golden Globe, Tony and Emmy winner, Viola Davis continues to wow the world with her incredible talent. This history maker is a true legend.

7. Ida Bell Wells-Barnett Before there was Black Lives Matter, there was Ida B. The anti-lynching journalist was an outspoken advocate for women’s suffrage, feminist issues and the violence against Black folks in America during the early 20th century.

8. Sojourner Truth Giving us “Ain’t I A Woman,” the embodiment of the womanist movement, Sojourner Truth was a former enslaved person who fought hard for the right for ALL Black people to have the right to vote and was a staunch abolitionist. She is definitely our Queen!

9. Serena Williams We can no longer debate that the tennis icon Serena Williams is the greatest athlete of all time! The 23-Grand Slam winner has aced all the competition during her 20-plus year career. She has proven that she is the GOAT!

10. Rosa Parks Rosa Parks more than the icon who gave up her seat on a racially segregated Montgomery bus. She also was an avid advocate in Detroit for issues surrounding housing, political prisoners and Black college students’ right to have a seat at the table.