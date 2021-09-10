Fast forward to 2021, and there is no questioning the fact that blazers are an absolute must-have. Its versatility is what puts it at the top of any style list. It can be draped over an evening gown, worn with jeans, heels, sneakers, flip flops, etc. Blazers are a style investment, and here are five that definitely get our approval for the fall.

Trend Report: 5 Fall-Approved Blazers For Your Wardrobe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Plaid Blazer Take a page out of Reginae Carter’s book, and go for a plaid blazer this fall. This preppy blazer can easily be transformed into a sexy look. Plaid is a print that is here to stay, and when worn correctly – it stands out. When wearing a plaid blazer, keep the rest of your look simple. The print on the blazer is enough to bring the entire look to another level.

2. Loud Colored Blazer Gone are the days where blazers are black or grey. It’s 2021, and pop colors are the new nudes. Take a leap this fall, and hit the streets in a loud colored blazer. Pair it with some jazzy sneakers like the beauty above, or dress it up with some white booties. Either way you won’t loose. A blazer this color can be paired with a lot of other colors which will put this piece in heavy rotation this fall.

3. The Textured Blazer Texture always works in cooler months, so why not try it on a blazer? A velvet or corduroy blazer will serve a dual purpose. It will keep you warm, and it will keep you stylish. Texture adds another level of style to an outfit which takes your look from ordinary to extraordinary. A velvet blazer, some fitted jeans, and a banging pair of heels is definitely a win-win style situation.

4. Oversized Blazer With Shoulder Pads Who said the classic blazer had to go? It is most certainly a piece you should keep in your closet, especially if it’s oversized and has shoulder pads! Add some vintage style to your look by rocking a blazer like the one pictured above. Wear it open or close it with a belt around the waist. There are endless fashion possibilities with a blazer like this one.