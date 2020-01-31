The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

CLOSE
On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we’ve discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

1. The Fultz quadruplets were the first surviving identical African-American quads.

2. The Muse Brothers

These twin brothers were a carnival attraction who gained a lot of attention with their unique look.

3. Gerald Lawson

This engineer and inventor is the reason why disc-based home video games exist.

4. Frederick Jones

Frederick Jones was an inventor who was responsible for the creation of the cooling system on refrigerated trucks.

5. Fredi Washington

Fredi Washington was an actress who later got involved in the civil rights struggle.

6. Sarah Baartman

Kim Kardashian referenced the “Hottentot” Venus in her backside bearing Paper magazine cover. Sarah Saartjie Baartman was exploited for her curves and put on display in Europe for many years.

7. Philippa Schuyler

Philippa Schuyler was a piano prodigy who had an unconventional upbringing and life.

8. Leonard Nimoy

Leonard Nimoy fought for equal pay for his Star Trek castmate Nichelle Nichols when he found out she was being paid less than the others.

9. The McKoy Twins

The McKoy twins were conjoined twins who were put on display from childhood.

10. Sarah Rector

Sarah Rector was once the richest Black child in America.

