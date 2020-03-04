CLOSE
Team Pisces: K. Michelle Turns 34 Today [Photos]

Posted 21 hours ago

Team Pisces stand up!!

K. Michelle is leading the way celebrating her birthday today .

No matter if it was on the mic or in front of the TV we all love us some K.Michelle. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Alumni is working on making her latest album ‘All Monsters Are Human’   go #1.

This would be the fourth time in her career that she got #1 on Billboard Hot R&B Albums. All Monsters Are Human also charted at no. 11 on the all-genre chart.

While the album is climbing on the charts, K. Michelle can turn up on her birthday! Cheers!

 

