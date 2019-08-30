CLOSE
Slay! 10 Times Leslie Jones Served Us A Serious Lewk

Posted August 30, 2019

Leslie Jones

Source: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage) / Getty


Leslie Jones may be leaving Saturday Night Live after five years and multiple Emmy nominations, but she’s never going to stop serving us lewks with her evolving style. Given that her career is hitting up, we can plan to see her on the red carpet, stuntin’.

So where’s she going?

According to Entertainment Weekly, she’s joining Chris Rock in the upcoming indie boxing drama I Am Maurice, and with Kristen Bell in the indie film Queenpins. She’s also filming Coming 2 America, headlining her own 2020 Netflix special, and has signed on to host and executive-produce a reboot of Supermarket Sweep. 

So to celebrate this comedy queen, take a look at her killing it:

 

Slay! 10 Times Leslie Jones Served Us A Serious Lewk was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

