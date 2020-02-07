CLOSE
HomeBlack History Month

Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi

Posted 19 hours ago

Fraternities and Sororities Graphics

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital


The Fraternity of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. was founded on January 5, 1911 on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington by Marcus Peter Blakemore, Paul Waymond Caine, George Wesley Edmonds, Guy Levis Grant, Edward Giles Irvin, and John Milton Lee.

The Fraternity has over 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters in nearly every state of the United States, and international chapters in Nigeria, South Africa, the West Indies, the United Kingdom, Germany, Korea and Japan.

Motto: “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor.”

Colors: Crimson and Cream

Symbol: Diamond

Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Penny Hardaway

Penny Hardaway

2. Stan Lathan

Stan Lathan

3. Marc Lamont Hill

Marc Lamont Hill

4. Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick

5. John Singleton

John Singleton

6. Cedric The Entertainer

Cedric The Entertainer

7. Montell Jordan

Montell Jordan

8. Marvin Sapp

Marvin Sapp
Latest
6 items
Famous Members Of Omega Psi Phi
 19 hours ago
02.07.20
7 items
Famous Members Of Phi Beta Sigma
 19 hours ago
02.07.20
4 items
Famous Members Of Iota Phi Theta
 19 hours ago
02.07.20
8 items
Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi
 19 hours ago
02.07.20
5 items
Famous Members Of Alpha Phi Alpha
 19 hours ago
02.07.20
Black History Month HBCU Spotlight: Doug Williams [Video]
 21 hours ago
02.07.20
10 items
This Is 2020: Bill Cosby Shouts Out Snoop…
 24 hours ago
02.07.20
Watch D Smoke Spit Some Bilingual Bars Over…
 1 day ago
02.07.20
Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24
 1 day ago
02.07.20
Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses…
 1 day ago
02.07.20
Play Like A Girl: 7 Women Who Changed…
 1 day ago
02.07.20
20 items
Listen, Travis Kelce Can Wrap Us Up In…
 1 day ago
02.07.20
Throwback Thursday: Remember Erykah Badu’s #ForTheD*ck Freestyle?
 1 day ago
02.07.20
Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 Basketball Jersey Retired By…
 1 day ago
02.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close