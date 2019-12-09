Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection With Adidas

1. Beyonce Teases Ivy Park Collection

Beyonce doesn’t have an upcoming residency in Las Vegas despite rumors and reports, but she does have her Ivy Park collection with Adidas coming to the masses January 18, 2020. The ‘Formation’ superstar showcased the activewear clothing collection on social media, teasing some of the accessories, apparel and sneakers we can expect to come from the line.

“It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone,” Beyonce says in the January issue of Elle, where she opens up about her creative process. “I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power.”